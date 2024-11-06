Chhath Puja: Schools to remain shut on November 7 in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

Chhath Puja: All government and private schools from class nursery to eight in Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad will remain closed on November 7, a statement released by the district authorities on Wednesday read. The holiday in the two districts was declared on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

"In compliance with the instructions given by the Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, Prayagraj, letter no. / Basic Education Officer / 36703-876/2023-24 dated 29.12.2023, there will be a holiday on 07.11.2024 in all the schools (classes nursery to 8) recognized by the boards (CBSE / ICSE / IB, UP Board and others) operating in Gautam Buddha Nagar district for Chhath Puja festival. The said order should be strictly followed," a notification released by Rahul Pawar, District Basic Education Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar read.

Another notice released by Ghaziabad District authorities read, "The office of the District Magistrate Ghaziabad has declared 07-11-2024 (Chhath Puja festival) as a public holiday on serial number 03 mentioned in the list of local holidays approved by the District Magistrate in the list of public holidays of the year which are under the negotiable instruments Act, 1881 in the holiday list of the district Ghaziabad. Ensure strict compliance of the said order. Attachment-as above. District School Inspector, Ghaziabad."

Chhath Puja celebrations in UP, Bihar, Delhi and Jharkhand

Meanwhile, several states, including Delhi, Bihar and Jharkhand have declared school holidays from November 7 as lakhs of devotees will rush to the rivers, lakes and ponds to celebrate Usha Arghya as a part of four-day-long Chhath puja.

