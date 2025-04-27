Chandigarh government implements dress code for teachers in public schools Chandigarh introduces a dress code for teachers in government schools, mandating formal attire for males and salwar-kameez for females to promote professionalism and equality.

New Delhi:

In a significant move, the Chandigarh Education Department has introduced a dress code for teachers in the city's government schools. The new dress code mandates that male teachers wear formal attire, while female teachers must wear salwar-kameez. A notification regarding the new policy has also been issued by the government.

The official notification states, "The dress code guidelines specify that female employees must wear sarees, salwars, and kameez, while male employees will be required to wear formal shirts and trousers." The primary goal of this change is to standardize the appearance of teachers, promote professionalism, and create a conducive learning environment in government schools.

This initiative also makes Chandigarh the first state or Union Territory in India to implement such a dress code for teachers. The release further noted, "Taking a significant step towards enhancing the professional atmosphere in educational institutions, the Chandigarh Education Department, under the guidance of the UT Administrator, has implemented this elegant dress code for government school teachers."

Governor of Punjab lauds decision

The notification mentioned that the first school to implement this new dress code is the "PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School" in Sector 14, Dhanas, Chandigarh. The decision has received praise from the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria. According to the release, Kataria expressed that a uniform dress code not only promotes equality among employees but also instils a sense of pride and professionalism.

This new policy is expected to foster a more disciplined and professional environment within the educational institutions of Chandigarh, marking a notable shift in how government schools approach their teachers' professional attire.