Wednesday, January 22, 2025
     
Centre to establish 100 new sainik schools to improve education quality, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

To improve the education quality, the centre is set to establish 100 new Sainik schools across the country. The announcement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday during an annual function of Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Sainik School in Alappuzha, Kerala. Read on to know more.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 22, 2025 18:02 IST, Updated : Jan 22, 2025 18:20 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

To improve the basic quality of education in India, the centre has decided to establish 100 new Sainik schools across the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday announced this initiative during an annual day celebration of Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Sainik School in Alappuzha, Kerala. 

Open doors for female students

After inaugurating the 47th annual day celebrations of the Vidyadhiraja Sainik School in Alappuzha, he stated that the Central government has also paved the way for the admission of girls to Sainik schools. He added that the Centre had decided to expand the reach of Sainik schools to every region and district of India to include personnel from diverse cultural backgrounds and remote areas of the country. 

The Defence Minister, who is in Kerala for a couple of events, further emphasised that as the country moves towards self-reliance, with advancements in various sectors such as health, communication, industry, transport, and defence, "there is a need for a revolution in education and the holistic development of children."

During his speech, he also remarked that a 'Sainik' or soldier should not be seen solely from the perspective of war, as each soldier possesses many other qualities.

He noted that a soldier is disciplined, focused on his goals, serves selflessly, has self-control, and is dedicated. These qualities are also seen in many great leaders, such as Swami Vivekananda, Adi Shankaracharya, and Raja Ravi Varma, whose battlefields were social, cultural, political, or religious reforms, he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

