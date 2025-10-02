Centre gives nod to 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas Among these 57 KVs, 20 are proposed to be opened in districts where no KV presently exists despite a significant number of Central Government employees.

New Delhi:

The central government has approved opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country to facilitate the educational needs of the wards of increased number of Central Government employees. The total estimated requirement of funds for the set up of 57 new KVs is Rs 5862.55 crore, this includes capital expenditure component of Rs. 2585.52 crore (approx.) and operational expenditure of Rs 3277.03 crore (approx.)

Among these 57 KVs, 20 are proposed to be opened in districts where no KV presently exists despite a significant number of Central Government employees. Furthermore, 14 KVs are proposed in Aspirational districts, 4 KVs in LWE districts and 5 KVs in NER/Hilly areas. In continuation of sanction of 85 KVs accorded in December 2024, further 57 new KVs have been approved by prioritising those States which had not been covered since March 2019, Ministry of Education release read.

"Opening of new KVs is a continuous process. The Ministry and KVS regularly receive proposals from various Sponsoring Authorities, including Central Government Ministries/Departments, States/UTs for opening of new KVs. These proposals are sponsored by the concerned sponsoring authority viz. State/UTs/Ministries/Departments of Central Government," the release read.

Key highlights

Total Schools: 57 new KVs under the Civil Sector

Budget Allocation: ₹5862.55 crore over 9 years (from 2026-27)

Student Capacity: 86,640 students to benefit

Employment: 4,617 direct permanent jobs + additional jobs through construction and allied activities

Inclusivity & Access: Schools to be set up in aspirational districts, LWE areas, NER/hilly regions, and districts with no existing KV

Foundational Learning: For the first time, all 57 KVs will include Bal Vatikas (3 years of foundational stage).

The new KVs will also help to create job opportunities. A full-fledged KV (from Balvatika to class XII) provides employment to 81 persons and accordingly, with the approval of 57 new KVs, a total of 4617 direct permanent employment opportunities will be created, it added.

As of now, there are 1288 KVs in operation in India, including three abroad- Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran. A total of 913 KVs have been designated as PM Shri schools in pursuance of the National Education Policy 2020.