CBSE to organise virtual workshops for school leaders, teachers, counselors, parents, and students next month

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to organize a virtual workshop on career development for school leaders, teachers, counsellors, parents, and students to ensure professional development. This virtual workshop will help in the professional development of school leaders, teachers, and counsellors in the area of career/psychological counselling, and facilitate students and parents in the career decision-making process.

The board will organise this training series from July 3 to 29 next month. One workshop will be conducted every week focusing on one group. The board has shared a schedule of five virtual workshops, focusing on one stakeholder per week, specially designed to provide the participants with a holistic approach to career advising and decision-making processes.

The schedule includes the topic, date, time, registration, and webinar links. Interested individuals can check the webinar date, time, topic, registration and webinar link below. All workshops will be conducted between 3 pm to 5 pm.

Certificate of participation will be awarded for principals, teachers, and counsellors workshops to those who submit the session feedback form within 24 hours of the live session conclusion. For those unable to join the sessions due to unavoidable circumstances, the session recordings will be available on CBSE’s official YouTube channel- http://www.youtube.com/@cbsehq1905.

July 3:

For: Principal and School Leaders

Topic: Principal Pioneers: Charting New Territories in Career Counseling for CBSE Schools

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfMQDsZRE9PGjYxznG7nPHLR4cnNNEm...

Webniar Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/nAD_APwEgFE

July 10

For: Teachers

Topic: Transformative Teaching: Integrating Career Education in CBSE Curricula

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScg71_wBHChi1piqgP59GUupGrmZ7tJ...

Webinar Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/SzYFUdk0bNM

July 18

For: Counselors

Topic: Navigating Careers with Conscience: Rethinking Counseling in CBSE Schools

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScbB1flHyTxFmVKtgL3IJhFaJdVT0Tm...

Webinar Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/X7z9a-nGtBs

July 24

For: Parents

Topic: The Power of Choice: Empowering CBSE Parents for Informed Career Decisions

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfkh81BbtNgWoJ46H-ARW17Di6bqXZW...

Webinar Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/GR3W14wFzMY

July 29

For: Students

Topic: From insight to impact - Self-Reflection Strategies for CBSE Student Career Planning

Registration Link: No registration is required for students

Webinar Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/qwyasI-tExQ