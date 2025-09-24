CBSE to conduct 10th, 12th exams 2026 from February 17; Check tentative date sheets CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2026 tentative datesheets released

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from February 17. The CBSE Class 10 exams will be held in two phases from February 17 to July 15, 2026. The Class 12 exams are scheduled to start from February 17.

Approximately 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes X and XII from India and 26 countries abroad. Alongside the conduct of examinations, several other activities such as practical, evaluation, and post-result processes will be undertaken to ensure timely declaration of results, CBSE release mentioned.

CBSE evaluation process

As per CBSE, the evaluation of answer scripts will commence approximately 10 days after the conduct of each subject's examination and will be completed within 12 days. For instance, if the Class XII Physics examination is scheduled for 20th February 2026, evaluation is likely to begin on 3rd March 2026 and conclude by 15th March 2026.

CBSE 10th and 12th result dates 2026

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

The CBSE Class 12 result 2025 was also announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. Last year, the Class 12 result got announced on April 2, 41 days from the conclusion of exam on May 13.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 result once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, please visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.