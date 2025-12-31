CBSE suspends affiliation of GD Goenka High School, Gurugram for flouting rules As per CBSE order, the school was found sharing its premises with other institutions without proper demarcation. During inspection, it was observed that multiple institutions were operating from the same building which includes a university programme.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has suspended the affiliation of GD Goenka High School, Sohna, Gurugram for a period of one year for the academic session 2026-27 for serious violations of affiliation norms on campus safety. CBSE has barred the school from admitting students in Classes 9 and 11 for the next session, however, students in Classes 9 to 12 will be permitted to continue classes.

As per CBSE order, the school was found sharing its premises with other institutions without proper demarcation. During inspection, it was observed that multiple institutions were operating from the same building which includes a university programme.

CBSE in its circular mentioned that a school campus shared with other entities exposes students to potential risks of bullying, harassment from students of nearby higher institutions.

"These institutes are functioning in the same building on all floors besides the classes of one program of University on top floor of the same building. A school campus that is shared with other entities or institutions, without a proper boundary wall or adequate physical segregation, exposes students to potential risks, including the possibility of bullying, harassment or unwarranted interaction with students from nearby higher-education institutions whereas it is imperative that the school maintains a campus that is fully secured and not accessible to outsiders," the CBSE in the official order stated.

Meanwhile, India TV Digital tried to contact with the school authorities, but no response received.

Here's the following orders passed by CBSE in view of the established violations of Affiliation Bye Laws of the Board-

The affiliation of the school is suspended for a period of 01 year for the session 2026- 27, so that the school is able to separate the infrastructure of the school from other institutions in order to provide a safe learning environment to the students.

The school shall not admit students in class IX and Class Xi during the period of suspension i.e. in the session 2026-2027.

The Students currently registered in class IX to XII are permitted to continue in the same school with the direction that the school should ensure complete safety of the children.

The School is strongly warned to abide by norms and the Bye-laws of the Board. The school is also directed to disengage other institutions from the premises of GD Goenka High School and cure the defects so that the building and ground are exclusively for the use of students of GD Geonka High School with separate entry and exit from the main road

The school is also required to demarcate land of the school from other institutions by constructing concrete boundary wall of six feet height around the entire school campus, no infrastructure or human resource of the school shall be shared with other institutions. The Composite Science Lab is also required to be established as per norms of the Board. Further, all the records are required to be maintained as per Affiliation Bye Laws-2018, SoP, circulars and notifications, issued by the Board time to time.