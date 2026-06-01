CBSE re-evaluation portal to go 'live soon'; board shares update for students

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 re-evaluation portal will be "live soon", board shared post on micro blogging platform - X. CBSE re-evaluation process was scheduled to commence from June 1, but the CBSE's re-evaluation portal is still showing "under maintenance" as on 2 PM. The students who wish to apply can do so on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

Students share anguish on social media

The CBSE re-evaluation portal's technical glitches has made students worry and several took to micro blogging site - X to share their anguish.

How to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation/ verification process

The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of the candidate A decrease of even one mark shall be effected

The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained. The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates.

CBSE 12th re-evaluation process: Key pointers for students

Students have also been advised to carefully read all instructions before applying and ensure that the information entered during the application process is accurate. Any errors in the submitted details could affect the processing of requests, the board cautioned

To assist candidates and parents with queries related to the process, CBSE has activated its Tele-Counselling Helpline. Students can contact the support service at 1800 11 8004 for guidance regarding verification, re-evaluation and other post-result procedures

The CBSE post-result activities are closely followed every year, as thousands of students apply for verification and re-evaluation after the declaration of board examination results. The board’s latest move is expected to provide additional technical preparedness and reduce the chances of disruption once the portal opens for applications.

CBSE revaluation portal hit by malicious attack

In a shocking news, the CBSE revaluation portal's payment system was hit by a "malicious attack", with around 50 students gaining unauthorised access, government sources said on Friday. "There were some unauthorised attacks on the portal. The payment gateway was with respect to HDFC… about 50-odd children had got in."

As per the updates from the sources, the issue led to abnormal fee displays on the portal, where the payable amount in some cases fluctuated from around Re 1 to nearly Rs 67,000-68,000. "I think out of fun or out of mala fide intention, I think that one rupee was shown and then Rs 67-68,000. So, there were about 50 children in whose cases the amount had changed," the source said.

For details on CBSE 12th re-evaluation, please visit the official webste - cbse.gov.in.

Also Read : CBSE revaluation portal hit by malicious attack: Abnormal fee displays Re 1 to nearly Rs 67,000-68,000