CBSE re-evaluation begins today at cbse.gov.in; over 11 lakh answer scripts to be evaluated

New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation window will open today on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Over 11 lakh answer book requests have been made by 4 lakh students so far. The students who wish to apply for re-evaluation can do so on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

How to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation/ verification process

Only those candidates who have applied for the photocopy of answer books shall be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and/or re-evaluation. The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper

The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of the candidate. A decrease of even one mark shall be effected

The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained. The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates.

CBSE OSM discrepancies row: Developments

Following reports of discrepancies in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s On Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "I take responsibility for the discrepancies caused. These issues will be rectified and appropriate steps will be taken. I can assure students that no single query will go unanswered or unresolved."

Meanwhile, CBSE has rejected claims circulating on social media that its On Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system was hacked. The Board said the allegations are based on misinformation and do not relate to the actual platform used for marking answer sheets. CBSE further explained that the actual evaluation system operates on a different secure URL. It stressed that this official platform has not been compromised and no security breach has been detected in the system used for marking answer scripts.

The Board added that the claims being shared online appear to be based on confusion between the testing environment and the live evaluation portal. It emphasised that the testing site is separate and not part of the operational infrastructure used for examinations.

Reassuring students and stakeholders, CBSE stated that the OSM system has been developed to improve transparency in the evaluation process. It also highlighted that proper grievance redressal mechanisms are in place to ensure fairness.

For details on the CBSE re-evaluation/ verification process, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

Also Read : CBSE OSM discrepancies row: 'I take full responsibility, no student's query will go unresolved,' says Pradhan