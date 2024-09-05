CBSE issues showcase notice to 27 schools for enrolling dummy students

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE issues showcase notice to 27 schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a showcase notice to 27 schools for enrolling dummy students, in violation of affiliation norms. The information has been provided by the CBSE secretary. On September 3, the board conducted surprise inspections at 27 schools in Rajasthan and the NCT of Delhi. These inspections highlighted the board's affiliation bye-laws, uncovering serious irregularities that threaten the integrity of the education system. These inspections aimed to ensure whether the schools were following the board's norms and guidelines.