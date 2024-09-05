Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
CBSE issues showcase notice to 27 schools for enrolling dummy students

Show-cause notices have been issued to 27 schools for 'dummy enrolment' of students, in violation of affiliation norms, according to the secretary of CBSE.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2024 16:28 IST
CBSE issues showcase notice to 27 schools
Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE issues showcase notice to 27 schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a showcase notice to 27 schools for enrolling dummy students, in violation of affiliation norms. The information has been provided by the CBSE secretary. On September 3, the board conducted surprise inspections at 27 schools in Rajasthan and the NCT of Delhi. These inspections highlighted the board's affiliation bye-laws, uncovering serious irregularities that threaten the integrity of the education system. These inspections aimed to ensure whether the schools were following the board's norms and guidelines.

