CBSE conducts surprise inspections across 27 schools in Delhi, and Rajasthan- details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted surprise inspections at 27 schools in Rajasthan and the NCT of Delhi today, September 3. These inspections aimed to ensure that the schools affiliated with the Board strictly adhere to the norms and bylaws set forth by CBSE. The findings from these inspections will be thoroughly reviewed, and appropriate actions will be taken in cases of non-compliance.

27 teams inspected

As per the information shared by the board, the inspections were carried out by 27 teams, each comprising a CBSE officer and principal from a CBSE-affiliated school. The inspections were planned and executed in a synchronised manner, taking place across all schools within a short timeframe. This approach was adopted to maintain the element of surprise, ensuring that the information gathered about the operations and compliance of the schools is accurate and reflective of their everyday functioning.

The official notice reads, 'CBSE is dedicated to maintain high standards in education and expects all affiliated schools to adhere strictly to its guidelines. The findings from these inspections will be comprehensively, and appropriate actions would be taken in cases of non-compliance.'

CBSE reiterates its commitment to rigorous monitoring and will continue to conduct surprise inspections to ensure that affiliated schools uphold the quality and standards expected by the board, it added.