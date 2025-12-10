CBSE introduces new exam rules for Class 10 in 2026: What school students need to know? | Check full details Class 10th exam: CBSE has emphasised that students must strictly adhere to the specified sectional format, warning that any answers written outside the assigned sections will be excluded from evaluation. Additionally, there'll be no chance to make corrections during the review or rechecking stages.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced important updates to the Class 10 board examination rules for 2026. These changes focus mainly on the Science and Social Science papers, aiming to bring clarity and uniformity to student responses and streamline the evaluation process.

Exam dates announced: February 17 to March 10, 2026

CBSE has set the official timetable for Class 10 board exams in 2026, scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to March 10. Students are encouraged to begin their preparation early and pay close attention to the new instructions on answer sheet formatting.

New format for Science paper: Clearly defined sections

The Class 10 Science examination will now be divided into three distinct sections, each corresponding to a major branch of science-

Section A: Biology

Section B: Chemistry

Section C: Physics

Students must clearly label and separate their answers according to these sections in their answer sheets. CBSE has made it clear that any answers written outside their respective sections or combined responses will not be considered during evaluation, emphasizing disciplined response organization.

Social Science paper reorganised into 4 parts

The Social Science paper will consist of four separate sections to be answered distinctly-

Section A: History Section B: Geography Section C: Political Science Section D: Economics

Candidates are required to segregate answers accurately within these sections. The board warns that misplacement of answers- for example, writing Geography responses under History- will result in those answers being disqualified from evaluation.

Strict evaluation guidelines: No room for errors

CBSE has stressed that any deviation from the prescribed sectional format will have direct consequences on scoring. Responses written outside the designated sections will not be evaluated, and there will be no opportunity for corrections during review or rechecking processes. The board’s rules on this front are final and binding, highlighting the importance of understanding these new requirements before the exams.

How should students prepare?

To adapt to the new format, CBSE recommends that schools conduct regular mock tests and pre-board exams using answer booklets that mirror the divided sections. This practice is intended to familiarise students with the structure and reduce the risk of mistakes during the actual exam.

Students are also urged to visit the CBSE academic website to download updated sample question papers reflecting this new format and to thoroughly acquaint themselves with the revised exam pattern.

Enhancing clarity and fairness in evaluation

These changes are designed to make answer presentation clearer and easier for evaluators, helping reduce marking errors and ensuring uniform grading standards across all students. Students who follow the instructions carefully are more likely to avoid loss of marks due to technical errors.