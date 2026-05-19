CBSE extends date for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer sheets: Check details

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday has extended the date for obtaining scanned copies of answer books for Class 12 board examinations 2026. The last date to obtain scanned copies of answer books is now May 23, which was set to May 22 earlier.

"It is hereby informed to all stakeholders that due to a technical problem encountered on the CBSE website for Post-Verification Facilities and to ensure sufficient time to the students, the last date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books has been extended," the board said in a release.

The original deadline of May 22 has been extended to May 23, the release said, adding "candidates are advised to make use of this extended timeline and apply accordingly. All other terms and conditions of the facility remain unchanged."

CBSE 12th re-evaluation process: How to apply for a scanned answer book

Students who request a scanned copy of the "evaluated answer book" need to submit the application by self. Applicants will be provided a scanned copy of the Answer Book in their login, from where they can download the same

Efforts will be made to provide a scanned copy of the answer.

Book on a first-come, first-served basis, which implies that if a candidate has applied on the first date of application, the applicant will receive the scanned copy first, and so on and so forth

A candidate may choose to apply for a single or multiple subjects when making an application for a scanned copy of answer books. However, the application will only have to be made at one go and not in parts

If the candidate desires to challenge the marks awarded in any particular subject, the candidate may have to apply for the next steps of re-evaluation, as per CBSE.

How to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation/verification process

Only those candidates who have applied for the photocopy of answer books shall be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and/or re-evaluation. The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper

The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of the candidate. A decrease of even one mark shall be effected

The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained. The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates, as per CBSE.

RTI Act

Students will get a scanned copy of the answer books under the RTI Act 2005. However, requests for re-evaluation or grievance redressal cannot be made under the RTI Act and shall not be entertained, as mentioned in the CBSE notification.

For details on the CBSE re-evaluation/ verification process, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.