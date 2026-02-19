Advertisement
CBSE Exams 2026 Live: CBSE 12th exam begins; know the papers, guidelines

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CBSE Exams 2026 Live: CBSE Class 12 exam 2026 has been commenced today, February 19. Check reporting time, shift timings, exam day guidelines.

CBSE Exams 2026 Live: Check Class 12 exam papers today; guidelines Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam 2026 has started today, February 19 on these papers - Engineering Graphics, Bharatnatyam - Dance, Kuchipudi - Dance, Odissi - Dance, Manipuri - Dance, Kathakali - Dance, Horticulture, Cost Accounting. Meanwhile, CBSE will not conduct the Class 10 exam on Thursday. CBSE Class 12 exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. 

Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 this year. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.

Live updates : CBSE Exams 2026 Live: 12th exam on these papers today; check guidelines, analysis

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:34 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE Class 12 exam 2026 begins

    CBSE Class 12 exam 2026 has been started. The CBSE 12th exam 2026 is being held today for these papers- Engineering Graphics, Bharatnatyam - Dance, Kuchipudi - Dance, Odissi - Dance, Manipuri - Dance, Kathakali - Dance, Horticulture, Cost Accounting. 

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th Physical Education paper analysis 2026: Check expert's reactions

    Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh- "The question paper was a balanced one. The paper was well structured and covered the prescribed syllabus adequately. Several questions were direct and concept-based, which allowed students to attempt them with clarity and confidence.

    At the same time, some of the multiple choice questions required higher order thinking skills.  The overall standard of the paper remained balanced and reasonable. Students were able to manage their time effectively and complete the paper within the allotted duration. 

    In conclusion, the examination was fair and appropriate for Grade 12 students, successfully assessing their knowledge and understanding of the subject."  

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How was CBSE 12th Physical Education paper?

    CBSE Class 12 Physical Education paper was held on February 18. 

    According to Manoj Sharma, PGT Physical Education, Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood, Faridabad, "The overall question paper was mostly direct and syllabus-based. Many questions were straightforward and could be answered easily by students who had studied the textbook thoroughly. Definitions, differences, and short explanatory questions were asked directly from the prescribed syllabus.

    Case Study Questions

    The case study questions were slightly tricky. Although they were based on familiar topics, students had to carefully read and understand the given situation before answering. These questions tested application skills rather than simple memorization. Students who had strong conceptual clarity were able to answer them correctly.

    Smartly Framed Questions

    Some questions were smartly framed by the board. They appeared simple at first glance but required careful interpretation. If a student did not read the question properly, they could misunderstand what was being asked. This required attentiveness and proper comprehension skills.

    Questions Requiring Deep Thinking

    In certain questions, students needed to think deeply and apply their knowledge. Instead of writing memorized answers, they had to connect concepts and explain logically. These questions checked analytical ability and understanding of real-life application in sports and physical education." 

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th datesheet for important papers

    February 20- Physics
    February 21- Business Studies, Administration
    February 23- Psychology
    February 26- Geography
    February 28- Chemistry
    March 9- Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
    March 12- English core, elective
    March 14- Home Science
    March 16- Hindi Elective, Core
    March 18- Economics
    March 20- Marketing
    March 23- Political Science
    March 27- Biology
    March 28- Accountancy
    March 30- History
    April 4- Sociology. 

     

  • 9:06 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th datesheet for important papers

    February 21- English (Communicative, Language and Literature)
    February 25- Science
    February 26- Home Science
    March 2- Hindi Course- A, B
    March 7- Social Science. 

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Why should candidates carry admit card

    The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.  

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE exam 2026 reporting time

    The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to one hour before the exam. For the CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 to commence at 10:30 am, the candidates need to reach the exam centre by 10 am.  

     
  • 9:00 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE exams 2026 shift timings

  • 8:59 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    No CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 today

    CBSE will not conduct Class 10 exam 2026 today, February 19. CBSE 10th exam will be held on these papers - Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi-media, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science on Friday, February 20.  

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th exam 2026 today

    CBSE Class 12 exam 2026 will be held today, February 19 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. CBSE 12th exam will be held on these papers - Engineering Graphics, Bharatnatyam - Dance, Kuchipudi - Dance, Odissi - Dance, Manipuri - Dance, Kathakali - Dance, Horticulture, Cost Accounting.  

