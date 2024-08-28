CBSE directs schools to set up composite skill labs under NEP 2020 Guidelines; details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE CBSE directs schools to set up composite skill labs for classes VI to X.

The Central Board of Secondary Education Board (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to establish ‘Composite Skill Labs' along with all necessary equipment and machinery to effectively implement the recommendations of NEP and NCF-SE. This initiative aims to improve skill education, especially for students in classes VI to X.

The official notice reads, ' It has been noticed that many schools currently lack the necessary facilities and equipment to provide effective hands-on training. The matter was discussed in the 139th meeting of the Governing Body of the Board and it was been mandated that all schools affiliated with the Board must establish a ‘Composite Skill Lab’ along with all necessary equipment and machinery to effectively implement the recommendations of NEP and NCF-SE.

'It is believed that setting up ‘Composite Skill Labs’ will help in providing training on practical skills aligned with industry needs, enhance employment prospects for students in various trades and vocations, enable exploration of diverse career pathways beyond traditional options, and foster entrepreneurial capabilities among students.', it added.

All schools have been directed to set up either a Composite Skill Lab of 600 sq. ft. area for classes VI-XII, or two separate labs of 400 sq. ft. area each, one for classes VI–X and the other for classes XI-XII. Also, the board has given an implementation timeline for setting up 'composite skill labs'.

Implementation Timeline

As per the timeline, schools applying for fresh affiliation with CBSE should have a Composite Skill Lab equipped with all necessary machinery and equipment. Meanwhile, schools already affiliated with CBSE must establish a Composite Skill Lab with all required machinery and equipment within three years from the date of this circular.

Additional details soon

The board will soon release additional details about setting up these labs, including the necessary materials for teaching various skills. The details, along with curriculum guidelines, will be published on the board's website shortly.

Further, the schools that are already offering Skill subjects are advised to offer more choices to students by offering more Skill subjects. The schools that are still not offering any Skill subjects are advised to offer at least one Skill subject to the students.

