CBSE releases important notice for all schools, read here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has updated its guidelines for Children with Special Needs (CWSN). The revised guidelines require schools to ensure facilities for conducting classes when seeking affiliation. The regulations also provide instructions for ramps, lifts, regular toilets, accessible toilets, wash basins, and Indian squatting seats.
CBSE has provided the rationale for the amendment in the guidelines. The board stated, "The board has been receiving written requests from schools, as well as discussing the matter at various board stakeholder forums, to make the guidelines more accommodating for CWSN students studying in schools." The board has instructed all affiliated schools and schools seeking affiliation with the board to adhere to the updated guidelines.
What are the guidelines?
- A proper ramp should mandatorily be constructed on the ground floor of the school for barrier-free access to CwSN to provide equitable educational opportunities.
- Separate CwSN-compliant toilets for boys and girls with adequate space for movement of the Wheel Chair / Walker should be maintained on the ground floor or on any other floors on which the School is conducting the classes/practical's for CwSN candidates.
- The school shall confirm, at the time of seeking affiliation/extension of affiliation, the floors on which it intends to conduct classes/practical's for CwSN.
- The approach to the school should be well maintained and a leveled surface should be provided.
- Paved flooring provides comfortable access to all students and teachers and benefits
- children and adults with disabilities.
- The surfaces should be firm and even, with a finish that is slip-resistant in all-weather conditions.
- Any kerbs(raised paths) in the route should have appropriate drop kerbs to allow
- wheelchair access.
- The path from the gate to the school buildings, playground, and toilet must be clear, firm, levelled, and regularly maintained.
- Main entrances and doorways in the school buildings should be 1500-1800mm wide.
- Classrooms, toilets, labs, etc., should have a clear door width of 900mm minimum.
- Sharp turns in the walkways should be avoided.
- The walkway must be free of hung and protruding obstructions, such as windows, lights, low branches, flowerpots, signposts, etc.
- A handrail should be provided at any dangerous point in the walkway.
- Guard rails are a must in situations with a sudden change in the level including stairs and verandahs.
- The ends of the handrails should be rounded off/ grouted in the ground (bent downwards) to avoid injury.
- The height and width of steps should be equal (riser and tread).
- Bright, contrast-coloured tactile pavers (preferably yellow) should be used at every change in slope, at the beginning and ending of a staircase for easy recognition, and turnings.
- All floor surfaces should have a non-slip/ anti-skid/ matt finish, and any loose gravel or cobblestones should be avoided.