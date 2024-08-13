CBSE releases important notice for all schools, read here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE revises guidelines on provisions for special students in affiliated schools; details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has updated its guidelines for Children with Special Needs (CWSN). The revised guidelines require schools to ensure facilities for conducting classes when seeking affiliation. The regulations also provide instructions for ramps, lifts, regular toilets, accessible toilets, wash basins, and Indian squatting seats.

CBSE has provided the rationale for the amendment in the guidelines. The board stated, "The board has been receiving written requests from schools, as well as discussing the matter at various board stakeholder forums, to make the guidelines more accommodating for CWSN students studying in schools." The board has instructed all affiliated schools and schools seeking affiliation with the board to adhere to the updated guidelines.

What are the guidelines?