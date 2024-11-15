CBSE denies reports of 15 per cent syllabus cut, open book exams for 10th and 12th in 2025

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

CBSE 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has denied reports claiming a 15 per cent syllabus reduction for the 2025 board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. Additionally, the board clarified that it does not plan to introduce open-book exams in selected subjects or increase the weightage of internal assessments.

The clarification came after some news outlets reported that CBSE has announced a reduction of up to 15 per cent in the syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2025 board exams. The reports have quoted the Board's regional officer, Vikas Kumar Agrawal, who was speaking at a school principal's summit 'Bridging the Gap' in Indore.

CBSE refutes reports

The CBSE, in a note, said the board has not issued any such notice or made any changes to the evaluation system or examination policy and information related to the Board's policy decisions is only published through the Board's official website or through authorized channels.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would like to clarify that the Board has not issued any such notice or made any changes to the evaluation system or examination policy, and no official announcement has been made in this regard. Therefore, such reports are considered baseless," the note read.

"The Board has not taken any such policy decision. Information related to the Board's policy decisions is only published through the Board's official website or through authorized channels," it added.

No changes to exam format for 2025

In its statement, CBSE also confirmed that there will be no immediate changes to the examination system for the 2024-2025 academic year. The single-term examination format will remain in place for both Class 10 and 12 students. Although there are plans to reintroduce the two-term examination format for the 2025-26 session, this change will not affect students appearing for the 2025 board exams.

