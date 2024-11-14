CBSE 2025: Syllabus reduced by 15 per cent, digital assessment and open book exams for selected subjects

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

CBSE 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made significant changes to the board exams for classes 10th and 12th for the academic year 2024-25. According to the latest update, the board has reduced 15 per cent syllabus for class 10th and 12 for the board 2025 exams. This move aims to overcome academic pressure and help students to focus on key topics. The announcement was made by Vikas Kumar Agrawal, CBSE’s Regional Officer in Bhopal, during the ‘Bridging the Gap’ Principals Summit at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore.

The CBSE board regional officer Vikas Kumar Agrawal emphasized that the reduction of syllabus aims to reduce academic pressure and help students focus on the key topic to gain deeper knowledge of the subjects. He further explains the upcoming changes to the CBSE exam evaluation, which will soon adopt a revised structure.

Internal assessments weightage increased

The board has increased the CBSE 2025 internal assessments exam weightage. According to the announcement, the weightage for internal assessments will now account for 40 per cent of the final grade. The remaining 60 per cent will be determined by traditional written exams. This move aims to promote continuous learning and provide students with more opportunities to demonstrate their progress throughout their academic year. The increased weightage on internal assessments will include projects, assignments, and periodic tests.

New focus on practical knowledge and skill-based based

The board is also revising its exam pattern to prioritise practical knowledge and skill-based education in alignment with the NEP 2020. For the 2025 board exam, 50 per cent of questions will be based on real-life applications rather than theoretical knowledge. This shift aims to encourage critical thinking and real-world problem-solving skills.

Digital Assessment format

To enhance transparency and evaluation accuracy, the board will use a digital assessment system for answer sheets in a few disciplines. It will help in lowering the possibility of mistakes and make the evaluation procedure more transparent and effective.

Open Book Exam Format for some subjects

Additionally, for certain disciplines, such as social science and English literature, CBSE intends to implement an open-book exam format. With this technique, students will be able to refer to their textbooks during tests, emphasizing conceptual comprehension and analytical abilities over memorisation. The aim is to foster to evaluate students’ abilities to analyse, interpret, and effectively use knowledge rather than memorizing facts, pushing them to engage with content on a deeper level.

CBSE to reintroduce two-term board exams next year

For the 2025 academic year, the board will conduct the exams in a single-term format for both classes 10th, and 12th. However, the CBSE's Regional Officer, Vikas Agrawal confirmed the plans to transition back to a term structure beginning in the 2025-26 academic session. He further added that this change has been finalized and logical preparations are underway.

The board's long-term goal of developing a more consistent evaluation procedure is in line with this modification. Students will benefit from having more chances to showcase their development for the academic year. This modification will mark the beginning of a more adaptable and student-friendly evaluation strategy in the CBSE curriculum.