CBSE CTET answer key 2026 Live Updates: CTET answer key at ctet.nic.in today; download link

CTET answer key 2026 Live: CBSE CTET answer key 2026 is likely to be available on the official website- ctet.nic.in today, February 19. Know how to download CTET answer key 2026 and raise objections on it.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December answer key 2026 is likely to be released today, February 19. CBSE CTET answer key 2026 will be available on the official website- ctet.nic.in, once released. CBSE CTET was held on February 8, 2026.  

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download CTET answer key 2026. To download CTET answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET answer key 2026 PDF link. CBSE CTET answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET answer key PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in  
  • Click on CTET answer key objection window link 
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
  • Choose questions you wish to raise objections  
  • Upload answers, supporting document PDF 
  • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
  • Save CTET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

