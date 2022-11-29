CBSE CTET 2022: How to make changes in application form? check correction window closing date

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE CTET 2022 CBSE CTET 2022 Correction Window, Know how to make changes to your application form.

CBSE CTET 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now allowed the candidates to make changes to the application form. The correction window is now open on the official website ctet.nic.in. The correction link is activated for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Those applicants who want to make changes to their application form should visit the official website. For making corrections, the candidates will need their login credentials like application number and password.

The candidates will be able to make changes in their name, contact number, date of birth, address, email id, identity proof details and more.

Know how to make corrections in the application form:

Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE - ctet.nic.in.

Step 2. The correction link is activated now, so click on the link for 'Correction Window' to make changes.

Step 3. A new window will get open. Provide the asked and required login credentials.

Step 4. After submitting the login credentials, you can make changes to your CTET 2022 application form.

Step 5. Once done, save the application form.

Step 6. Download the form for your future reference.

Take a printout of the application form as it will be helpful for you. Please note, that candidates can make changes to the application till December 03, 2022. With this, candidates are also provided with the facility to change their examination city. But candidates can only enjoy this facility if the seat is available in the desired city. This will be followed by first come first serve rule.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted in the CBT mode. The Central Board of Secondary Education has not released the exam schedule for CTET 2022. As per news reports, the date sheet for CTET 2022 can be held from December 2022 to January 2023. The registration process for CTET 2022 began on October 31, 2022, and the last date was November 24, 2022.

