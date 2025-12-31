CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2026 on March 3 rescheduled; Check new dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rescheduled Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 to be held on March 3, 2026 citing administrative reasons. As per CBSE, "the examinations of the subjects for Class 10 and Class 12, which were earlier scheduled on 03 March 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons." The revised date for CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 is March 11, while for Class 12, the rescheduled exam date is April 10.
According to CBSE's revised schedule, the CBSE Class 10 exam for regional and foreign language papers- Tibetan, Bhoti, Bhutia, Bodo, Tangkhul, Mizo, Kashmiri, German, Japanese, Spanish, and Bahasa Melayu, Academic Electives, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy is scheduled to be held on March 11, while Class 12 paper on Legal Studies to be held on April 10.
For the first time, CBSE Class 10 exams will be held in two phases next year from February 17 to July 15, 2026. The Class 12 exams are scheduled to start from February 17.
CBSE 10th Phase One Date sheet 2026
- February 17- Maths Standard, Basic
- February 18- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Fin Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill For Sciences, Design Thinking and Innovation.
- February 20- Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer
- February 21- English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)
- February 23- French
- February 24- Urdu Course- A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu- Telangana
- February 25- Science
- February 26- Home Science
- February 27- Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu
- March 2- Hindi
- March 5- Painting
- March 6- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
- March 7- Social Science
- March 9- Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Thai
- March 11- Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy.
CBSE 12th exam dates 2026
CBSE 12th exam will be held from February 17 to April 9. CBSE Class 12 exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in two shifts- 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Here are the dates for the important papers of CBSE 12th exams 2026 -
- February 20- Physics
- February 21- Business Studies, Administration
- February 23- Psychology
- February 26- Geography
- February 28- Chemistry
- March 9- Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
- March 12- English core, elective
- March 14- Home Science
- March 16- Hindi Elective, Core
- March 18- Economics
- March 20- Marketing
- March 23- Political Science
- March 27- Biology
- March 28- Accountancy
- March 30- History
- April 4- Sociology
- April 10- Legal Studies.
For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.