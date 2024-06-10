CBSE cautions students, and parents against fake online sample papers, and curriculum

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory cautioning students and parents against misleading information about the syllabus, resources, and sample question papers for the 2024-25 academic session. As per the advisory, some online portals, and websites are misleading students and parents with unverified news related to sample question papers, and curriculum. The Board has warned students against falling prey to online portals spreading unverified news.

The official advisory reads, 'It has come to our notice that certain online portals and websites are circulating outdated links and unverified news related to sample question papers, curriculum, CBSE resources, and activities. These links and news falsely claim to provide updated information for the session 2024-25'. 'In the interest of the public, we wish to emphasise that information from unauthorised sources can be misleading and may cause unnecessary confusion among schools, students, parents, and other stakeholders,' it added.

