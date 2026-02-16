CBSE alerts 10th, 12th aspirants on question paper leaks rumours

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 will commence from February 17. Ahead of the exam, CBSE has alerted the exam takers on social media rumours about question paper leaks. As observed in the past, certain unscrupulous elements attempt to mislead students and parents by spreading fake news on various social media platforms during the course of exams. Such misinformation often includes false claims of question paper leaks and circulation of purported question papers for X/XII examinations of the Board, CBSE notification mentioned.

CBSE urged parents and students not to get misled by unverified news/rumours or fake news. Believing in, engaging with, or forwarding such baseless content may create unnecessary anxiety and confusion, and may adversely affect the preparedness of students at this crucial stage, CBSE release read. The board also warned the troublemakers as any attempt to spread misinformation or to disrupt the examination process will be strictly dealt with by the Board as per applicable rules and regulations.

'Essential repeat' - CBSE 10th students have to take first exam

Meanwhile, CBSE said that it is mandatory for all class 10 students to appear in the first board exam. Those who will fail to appear in at least three subjects in the first edition will be placed n the "essential repeat" category, it added. CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 will begin from February 17. CBSE's clarification comes after it received a few requests stating that, because of some reasons, Class 10 students will not be able to appear in the first board exam, hence should be allowed to appear in second board exam.

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2026

CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 will commence from February 17. The important papers on CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 are-

February 17- Maths Standard, Basic

February 21- English (Communicative, Language and Literature)

February 25- Science

February 26- Home Science

March 2- Hindi Course- A, B

March 7- Social Science.

CBSE 12th exam dates 2026

CBSE 12th exam will be held from February 17 to April 9. CBSE Class 12 exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in two shifts- 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Here are the dates for the important papers of CBSE 12th exams 2026 -

February 20- Physics

February 21- Business Studies, Administration

February 23- Psychology

February 26- Geography

February 28- Chemistry

March 9- Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

March 12- English core, elective

March 14- Home Science

March 16- Hindi Elective, Core

March 18- Economics

March 20- Marketing

March 23- Political Science

March 27- Biology

March 28- Accountancy

March 30- History

April 4- Sociology.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.