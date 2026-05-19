CBSE 12th re-evaluation 2026 window to open today; board slashes fees - know how to apply

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 re-evaluation window will be opened today. The students who wish to apply for Class 12 re-evaluation/ re-verification can do so on the official website - cbse.gov.in till May 29. For obtaining a scanned copy of evaluated answer books, the students can apply till May 22.

CBSE 12th re-evaluation fees slashed

CBSE has also slashed fees for the re-evaluation/ verification process. Earlier, for obtaining a scanned copy of evaluated answer books, verification, the students have to pay Rs 700, now as per the revised fee, the candidates have to pay Rs 100. For the CBSE 12th re-evaluation process, the students earlier have to pay Rs 100 per question, now they have to pay Rs 25 per question.

CBSE 12th re-evaluation process: How to apply for scanned answer book

Students requesting for scanned copy of "evaluated answer book" need to submit application by self

Applicants will be provided a scanned copy of the Answer Book in their login, from where they can download the same

Efforts will be made to provide the scanned copy of the answer

Book on first-come, first-served basis, which implies that if a candidate has applied on the first date of application, the applicant will receive the scanned copy first, and so on and so forth

A candidate may choose to apply for a single or multiple subjects when making an application for a scanned copy of answer books. However, the application will only have to be made at one go and not in parts

If the candidate desires to challenge the marks awarded in any particular subject, the candidate may have to apply for the next steps of re-evaluation, as per CBSE.

How to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation/ verification process

Only those candidates who have applied for the photocopy of answer books shall be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and/or re-evaluation The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of candidate A decrease of even by one mark shall be affected The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates, as per CBSE.

RTI act

Students will get a scanned copy of the answer books under the RTI act 2005. However, request for re-evaluation or grievance redressal cannot be made under the RTI Act and shall not be entertained, CBSE notification mentioned.

For details on CBSE re-evaluation/ verification process, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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