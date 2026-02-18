CBSE 12th Physical Education Analysis 2026: 'Paper was balanced, student-friendly'; check reactions

New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 12 Physical Education paper was held today from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The students who had appeared for CBSE Class 12 Physical Education analysed the paper as balanced with combination of competency-based and moderate-level questions. CBSE Exams 2026 Live: 10th Home Science, 12th Physical Education analysis

CBSE 12th Physical Education Analysis 2026: Check experts' reactions

Sudhir Kumar (HOD), PGT Physical Education, Silverline Prestige School- "The question paper featured a balanced combination of competency-based and moderate-level questions, effectively assessing students’ understanding and application of concepts. Overall, the paper was of average difficulty level and closely aligned with the CBSE sample papers and prescribed syllabus. Direct questions were clear and scoring, while the some MCQs were tricky and simple, manageable. Students were able to complete the paper within the allotted time and expressed satisfaction with their performance."

Shyam Rajan Varghese- PGT Physical Education, JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru- "The Physical Education paper included multiple-choice, short answer, case study, and long answer questions, ensuring comprehensive assessment of students’ knowledge and application skills.

Students found Section A (MCQs) Most of them were straightforward and scoring except 3-4 MCQ's having multiple options, while Sections B and C tested conceptual clarity from core topics such as sports nutrition, yoga, biomechanics, psychology, and training methods. The case study section required analytical thinking and practical application of concepts, moderately challenging students. Long answer questions demanded structured responses and effective time management.

It is noted that the paper covered the entire syllabus without any out-of-syllabus questions. The paper rewarded students with clear understanding and systematic preparation, reflecting CBSE’s continued emphasis on concept-based and skill-oriented assessment. Overall, the examination was rated as moderate in difficulty , neither overly simplistic nor excessively tough. Students with clear conceptual understanding and consistent preparation are expected to score well.

The paper reflected CBSE’s progressive assessment approach, emphasizing understanding, application, and analytical thinking over rote memorization — a positive step toward holistic education in Physical Education”.

Sakshi Gupta, HOD- Physical Education & Sports Science, Global Indian International School, Noida- "The Physical Education question paper was relatively easier compared to last year and was well-structured in terms of content and difficulty level. The paper covered the entire CBSE prescribed syllabus, and no questions were found to be out of the expected curriculum. Students who had prepared sincerely and attended regular classes were able to attempt the paper with confidence.

Overall, the paper was student-friendly and fairly balanced. Regular preparation and conceptual clarity were adequately rewarded, and students were able to complete the paper comfortably within the stipulated time."

Ashish Dhankhar, PE Teacher, KIIT World School, Gurugram- "As per students, the level of difficulty was moderate. The question paper was a balanced mix of knowledge, analysis, and application-based questions. Most of the students were able to complete the paper well in time and also could save some time for revision.

Physical Education exam was for 70 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours.

The paper was divided into Section A, Section B and Section C, Section D, and Section E.

Section A: (18marks)

Section B: (10 marks)

Section C: (15 marks)

Section D: (12 marks)

Section E: (15 marks)

All five sections in the paper were relatively easy. Regarding difficulty level, Section A part was not tricky but the questions were value-based. students are happy and excited.

Section B was simple with direct answers in sets 1 & 2. However, in Set 3 a few questions were easy.

Section C was inference based. Section C was easy but it expected the learner to have a thorough knowledge of the topics as well as subtopics used in the text.

Section D was lengthy carrying 4 marks each Question is a case study but the paper required the resolute focus of the students.

Section E was easy to handle long-answer questions effectively, the questions were value-based.

There was no error found in the question paper. Overall, the paper's difficulty level is low to average, and it takes a balanced approach for students of different backgrounds. The CBSE curriculum served as its only basis. The paper is simple to complete and was designed to assess the student's comprehension and knowledge of the assigned material."