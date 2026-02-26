CBSE 12th Geography Paper Analysis 2026: 'Paper was NCERT based, in accordance with the sample paper'

New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 12 Geography paper held today, February 26 was NCERT based and in accordance with the sample paper, said a teacher. According to Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, "the paper was NCERT based, well-structured and in accordance with the sample paper. However, the MCQs required in depth analysis and careful attempt. The source-based questions also required careful reading and analytical understanding but were considered manageable. The long-answer section offered adequate internal choices, allowing students to attempt questions strategically. Map-based questions covered familiar and anticipated topics enabling students to respond with confidence. Overall, the paper maintained a balanced composition with concept-oriented and straightforward questions, aligning well with the prescribed syllabus and expected examination pattern."

Kartvya Singh Rao, a Class 12 student of Witty International School, Udaipur said, "the Class 12 CBSE Geography Board Examination was well-structured and fair. The paper was clearly framed and closely aligned with the NCERT syllabus, making it accessible for well-prepared students. The difficulty level ranged from easy to moderate, with a good balance of theory and application-based questions. The map work section was particularly scoring, and the paper was comfortably manageable within the given time. Overall, it was a balanced and student-friendly examination."

CBSE 12th Geography Paper Analysis 2026: Teachers' reactions

Jinesh Choudhary, PGT Geography, Witty International School, Udaipur - "This year’s Class 12 CBSE Geography Board Examination provided a reassuring experience for students, as the question paper was fair, well-structured, and student-friendly. All sets were accessible and closely aligned with the expected examination pattern.

The overall difficulty level was moderate, enabling well-prepared students to attempt the paper with confidence. Most questions were drawn directly from the prescribed syllabus, ensuring familiarity and clarity. The paper maintained a balanced blend of theoretical concepts and practical application, making it manageable within the allotted time.

The questions were clearly worded, free from ambiguity, and strictly based on the syllabus. Students who prepared consistently found the paper scoring and balanced in nature."

Namita Kalita, PGT- Geography, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam - "Overall, the question paper followed the pattern and guidelines prescribed in the CBSE sample paper. The level of difficulty ranged from easy to moderate, making it comfortable for well-prepared students.

Most of the questions were direct and strictly based on the NCERT textbook. Students who have studied the NCERT content thoroughly can attempt the paper with confidence and score well. The language of the questions was simple, clear, and student-friendly. Case-based questions were straightforward and within the expected syllabus, allowing students to answer them without much difficulty. The three-mark questions were moderate and manageable, allowing students to apply concepts with clarity. The five-mark questions also maintained a moderate level, focusing on analytical and application-oriented thinking.

A few multiple-choice questions are tricky but manageable with careful reading. The map-based questions are simple, familiar, and scoring in nature. Considering all the questions, time management would not be a major concern.

Overall, the question paper was well-balanced, including a suitable mix of knowledge-based, analytical, and application-oriented questions. The geography paper can be considered fair, balanced, and student-friendly.”