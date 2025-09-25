CBSE 12th exam 2026 from February 17; Check dates for important papers CBSE 12th exams schedule 2026: CBSE 12th exam will be held from February 17 to April 9. CBSE Class 12 exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in two shifts- 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

New Delhi:

CBSE 12th exams schedule 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17. CBSE 12th exam will be held from February 17 to April 9. CBSE Class 12 exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in two shifts- 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Here are the dates for the important papers of CBSE 12th exams 2026 -

February 20- Physics

February 21- Business Studies, Administration

February 23- Psychology

February 26- Geography

February 28- Chemistry

March 9- Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

March 12- English core, elective

March 14- Home Science

March 16- Hindi Elective, Core

March 18- Economics

March 20- Marketing

March 23- Political Science

March 27- Biology

March 28- Accountancy

March 30- History

April 4- Sociology.

The detailed CBSE Class 12 exam schedule 2026 is available on the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 12th date sheet 2026 PDF: How to download at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th, 12th evaluation process

CBSE Class 10 and 12 evaluation of answer scripts will commence approximately 10 days after the conduct of each subject's examination, and will be completed within 12 days. For instance, if the Class XII Physics examination is scheduled for February 20, evaluation is likely to begin on March 3 and conclude by March 15, 2026, CBSE notification mentioned.

CBSE 10th and 12th result dates 2026

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

The CBSE Class 12 result 2025 was also announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. Last year, the Class 12 result got announced on April 2, 41 days from the conclusion of exam on May 13. CBSE Class 10 and 12 result once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

For details on CBSE Class 12 exam 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.