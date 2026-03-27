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CBSE 12th Biology paper analysis 2026: 'Paper was balanced and student-friendly'

Reported By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

CBSE 12th Biology paper analysis 2026: According to Sujata, PGT Biology, KIIT World School, Gurugram, "the paper was balanced and student-friendly, prioritising conceptual clarity over rote memorisation. Several questions were repeated from previous years' papers, rewarding consistent practice."

Check CBSE 12th Biology paper analysis 2026.
Check CBSE 12th Biology paper analysis 2026. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Biology exam today, March 27. As per the students, the CBSE 12th Biology paper was moderately easy, the questions were repeated from previous years' papers. 

According to Sujata, PGT Biology, KIIT World School, Gurugram, "the paper was balanced and student-friendly, prioritizing conceptual clarity over rote memorization. Several questions were repeated from Previous Year Questions (PYQs), rewarding consistent practice.

Section A (MCQs): Very direct and factual; designed for quick scoring.

Sections B & C: Remained standard and easy, covering fundamental textbook processes.

Sections D & E: These were the "differentiator" sections. They shifted toward conceptual application, requiring a deep, integrated understanding of biological mechanisms rather than simple definitions." 

 

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