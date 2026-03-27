CBSE 12th Biology paper analysis 2026: 'Paper was balanced and student-friendly'

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Biology exam today, March 27. As per the students, the CBSE 12th Biology paper was moderately easy, the questions were repeated from previous years' papers.

According to Sujata, PGT Biology, KIIT World School, Gurugram, "the paper was balanced and student-friendly, prioritizing conceptual clarity over rote memorization. Several questions were repeated from Previous Year Questions (PYQs), rewarding consistent practice.

Section A (MCQs): Very direct and factual; designed for quick scoring.

Sections B & C: Remained standard and easy, covering fundamental textbook processes.

Sections D & E: These were the "differentiator" sections. They shifted toward conceptual application, requiring a deep, integrated understanding of biological mechanisms rather than simple definitions."