CBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2026: 'Balanced paper'; check students and teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Social Science exam today, March 7. The students who had appeared for Class 10 Social Science exam analysed the paper as "well structured and balanced". CBSE Exam 2026 Live: 10th Social Science, 12th Yoga, Electronics paper analysis; experts' reactions

Vishwajeet Pandey (TGT) and Pratibha Shinghal (TGT) at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru - "CBSE Grade 10 Social Science Board Examination held today, covering the four sections of History, Geography, Political Science (Civics), and Economics, was well structured and balanced. The overall difficulty level was easy to moderate, making the paper accessible to students who had prepared thoroughly from the NCERT textbooks. The question paper reflected CBSE’s emphasis on competency based assessment, combining direct and concept based questions with a few that required analytical thinking due to slightly twisted language. However, the answers remained straightforward for students with clear conceptual understanding. The paper maintained balanced coverage across all four sections and encouraged conceptual clarity over rote learning. Overall, it was fair, student friendly, and well aligned with the curriculum, likely enabling many students to score well."

Mena Mittle, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh - "The paper was largely based on NCERT concepts and required deeper analytical thinking. The paper followed the updated CBSE competency-based pattern, incorporating a balanced mix of objective, assertion–reasoning, case-based, and descriptive questions. However, the difficulty level seemed to vary across different sets, leading to varied perceptions about the overall toughness of the paper.

Overall, the exam was viewed as a balanced but moderately challenging paper, rewarding students who had a strong grasp of concepts and had practiced competency-based questions. Despite the varied reactions, most students were able to attempt the paper satisfactorily within the given time."

Praneet Mungali, Educationist and Trustee at the Sanskriti Group of Schools, Punem - "The question paper was of a moderate difficulty level. Short and long answers were relatively easy and students who had studied from NCERT textbooks would have attempted it confidently.

A few MCQs were tricky which may have taken some extra time for students to understand them before answering. Case based questions were easy and straightforward.

Overall the question paper was a fair mix of easy and moderate questions. There were minor issues - The map question had an error, and the options for one MCQ were incorrect. Additionally, a picture-based question included an image that is not present in the textbook. However, since it was of the newly constructed Parliament building, students were likely able to identify it."

Gaurav Singh, TGT SST, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow - "CBSE Grade 10 Social Science Board Examination 2026 was of moderate difficulty level. The question paper was well-balanced and strictly followed the prescribed syllabus and exam pattern.

The objective section included a mix of direct and concept-based questions. The short-answer and long-answer questions required clear conceptual understanding and the ability to explain answers with relevant points. Case-study questions tested students’ analytical skills and conceptual understanding. Map-based questions from Geography and History were manageable for well-prepared students.

Most students were able to complete the paper within the given time, although a few questions required careful reading and interpretation. Overall, the paper was balanced and fair for students who had prepared thoroughly."

Priyanka Swami, TGT-Social Science, KIIT World School, Gurugram - "The overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate. Most questions were directly based on NCERT, so students who had prepared well from the textbook were able to attempt the paper confidently. The Economics section was scoring, while Political Science included good comparison-based questions that tested conceptual understanding. In Geography, mostly questions were concept based.

Overall, the paper was balanced and fair. Students who had prepared well from NCERT and practiced the sample paper pattern should be able to score good marks."