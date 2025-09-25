CBSE 10th May exam 2025 schedule out at cbse.gov.in; Check date sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the Class 10 May session exam 2026 from May 15. CBSE 10th May exam 2026 is scheduled to start with Maths and conclude with compartment subjects on June 1.
Here's the entire date sheet of CBSE Class 10 May exam 2026-
- May 15- Maths Standard, Maths Basic
- May 16- Compartment Subjects
- May 19- Science
- May 20- Compartment Subjects
- May 21- Compartment Subjects
- May 22- Social Science
- May 23- Compartment Subjects
- May 25- Compartment Subjects
- May 26- Language
- May 28- Compartment Subjects
- May 29- Compartment Subjects
- May 30- Language
- June 1- Compartment Subjects.
Meanwhile, CBSE 10th Phase One exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 9, 2025.
- February 17- Maths Standard, Basic
- February 18- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Fin Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill For Sciences, Design Thinking and Innovation.
- February 20- Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer
- February 21- English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)
- February 23- French
- February 24- Urdu Course- A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu- Telangana
- February 25- Science
- February 26- Home Science
- February 27- Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu
- March 2- Hindi
- March 3- Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy
- March 5- Painting
- March 6- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
- March 7- Social Science
- March 9- Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Thai.
For details on CBSE Class 10 exam 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.