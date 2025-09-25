CBSE 10th May exam 2025 schedule out at cbse.gov.in; Check date sheet CBSE 10th May exam 2025 dates: CBSE 10th May exam 2026 is scheduled to start with Maths on May 15 and conclude with compartment subjects on June 1.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the Class 10 May session exam 2026 from May 15. CBSE 10th May exam 2026 is scheduled to start with Maths and conclude with compartment subjects on June 1.

Here's the entire date sheet of CBSE Class 10 May exam 2026-

May 15- Maths Standard, Maths Basic

May 16- Compartment Subjects

May 19- Science

May 20- Compartment Subjects

May 21- Compartment Subjects

May 22- Social Science

May 23- Compartment Subjects

May 25- Compartment Subjects

May 26- Language

May 28- Compartment Subjects

May 29- Compartment Subjects

May 30- Language

June 1- Compartment Subjects.

Meanwhile, CBSE 10th Phase One exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 9, 2025.

February 17- Maths Standard, Basic

February 18- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Fin Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill For Sciences, Design Thinking and Innovation.

February 20- Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer

February 21- English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)

February 23- French

February 24- Urdu Course- A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu- Telangana

February 25- Science

February 26- Home Science

February 27- Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu

March 2- Hindi

March 3- Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy

March 5- Painting

March 6- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok

March 7- Social Science

March 9- Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Thai.

For details on CBSE Class 10 exam 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.