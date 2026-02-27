New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 10 Information Technology (IT) paper today, February 27. The CBSE 10th IT paper was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. According to Ayush Agarwal, Witty International School, Bhilwara shared, “The IT paper was easy and I was able to complete it comfortably within the given time." "Based on the overall pattern, strong results are expected, with many students likely to achieve excellent scores," he added.

CBSE 10th IT Paper Analysis 2026: Check students and teachers' reactions



Asheesh David, TGT – Computer, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr - "The question papers for Information Technology (402) and Artificial Intelligence (417) were prepared strictly in accordance with the blueprint and guidelines issued by CBSE. Both papers reflected a balanced structure, comprising a thoughtful mix of competency-based and direct questions, all drawn from the study material prescribed by CBSE. The papers were well designed to assess students’ conceptual understanding, practical skills, and applied aptitude in the respective subjects. Overall, the question papers were fair, comprehensive, and aligned with the learning outcomes envisioned by the Board."

Shilpi Arora, HOD Computer Science , Global Indian International School (GIIS), Noida - "The Grade 10 Information Technology (402) Board Examination conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education for the session 2025–26 was balanced and student-friendly. The paper strictly followed the prescribed syllabus and exam pattern. Most questions were competency-based and focused on practical understanding of the topics.Students were able to finish the paper on time. Most of the MCQ's and subjective questions were direct and situation based , while short and long-answer questions tested conceptual clarity. Rigorous practice and the sample papers shared helped them to solve even the tricky questions with ease and accuracy. All the students were very happy as the exam went really very well. Overall, the difficulty level was moderate and paper was scoring”.

Nimish Srivastava, HOD – Information Technology, Witty International School, Bhilwara - "The CBSE Information Technology (402) Board Examination proved to be well-balanced, student-friendly and strongly aligned with the prescribed CBSE curriculum and competency-based assessment pattern. Overall, the paper fell within the easy to moderate range, focusing more on conceptual clarity and application rather than rote memorisation. This approach ensured that students who had practised consistently and understood the fundamentals found the paper highly scoring and manageable.

Section A, comprising objective-type questions, covered key areas such as Employability Skills, LibreOffice Writer, Calc, DBMS basics and Workplace Safety. Most questions were direct, textbook-based and straightforward, enabling well-prepared students to attempt them confidently and secure full marks with ease.

Section B tested students’ descriptive and practical understanding through questions on communication skills, emotional intelligence, ICT tools and database concepts. Application-based tasks such as image wrapping, spreadsheet comparisons, report generation and referential integrity effectively assessed analytical thinking and real-life usage of digital tools. The section offered adequate internal choices and no ambiguous or out-of-syllabus questions.

The paper maintained a good balance between theory and practice, giving students sufficient time to complete all sections comfortably. Its clear structure and predictable pattern reduced exam stress and encouraged confident performance”.