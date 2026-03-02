CBSE 10th Hindi paper analysis 2026: How was Class 10 Hindi paper? Check students and teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 10 Hindi paper was held today, March 2. The students who had appeared in the CBSE 10th Hindi exam found the paper easy to attempt, questions were in accordance with the syllabus. According to Maria Teen, student of Witty International School, Udaipur, "today’s CBSE Hindi board paper was moderate in difficulty and quite manageable, as everything came directly from the syllabus. The questions were clear and straightforward, making the paper feel balanced and student-friendly. The reading section was competency-based and focused on understanding, interpretation and application rather than simple recall.

The writing section, however, was slightly time-consuming and required strong analytical skills. Despite this, I managed my time well and completed all the questions comfortably, which really boosted my confidence for the upcoming exams.”

How was CBSE 10th Hindi paper? Check students and teachers' reactions

Kavita Singh Shekhawat, TGT - Hindi, Satya School, Gurugram - Today’s Grade 10 Hindi board exam was conducted smoothly, the paper felt balanced and well-structured.

The Reading section was easy. The passages were clear, and most questions were direct. Students who practiced NCERT-based comprehension would have found this section comfortable.

In the Grammar section, topics like Samas, Vakya and Padbandh were easy However, Muhavary felt slightly tricky in one set. It was not difficult overall, but it required careful reading and presence of mind.

The Literature section was easy. Questions were directly from the syllabus and well within the NCERT framework. Students who prepared thoroughly from the textbook should feel confident.

The Writing skills section was also easy. Modern topics were included, which made it interesting and relatable. Students could express their ideas clearly without confusion.

Overall, the paper was good and covered the full syllabus properly. It was easy to moderate paper."

Arvind Kumar, PGT Hindi, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr - "Section I (Unseen prose and unseen poetry) included MCQ and descriptive questions totaling 14 marks. This section went well.

Section II consisted of 16 marks of grammar-based questions, which were of moderate to difficult level in set 3/5/3 figures of speech and pad parichay.

In Section III, competency- and value-based questions were answered by students with good understanding.

Section IV (Writing Skills) was attempted very well by the students. All 15 questions were as per the syllabus and interesting."

Kiran Soni, Hindi Department Head, Delhi Public School, Gurgaon, Sector 45 - "The Class X Hindi paper was well-balanced and student-friendly. The question paper covered all units.

- The unread passages were good, and the multiple-choice questions were easy.

- The grammar questions were clear, and it doesn't seem likely that students would face any difficulties.

- The literature questions were clear, level-headed, and consistent with the syllabus.

- The questions in the creative section were also straightforward and clear. Only the 'email writing' section might seem a little new to students, but the short story topic is of interest to students, so the questions were balanced.

Overall, the paper was good and can accurately assess students' preparation."

Amita Shukla, HOD Hindi [TGT Hindi ], Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow - "The CBSE Class X Hindi Course-B examination was perceived as balanced and moderately challenging by students. While many found the paper easy to attempt, several described it as lengthy. Set 1 was slightly difficult, while Sets 2 and 3 were balanced.

In Section A, the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from the unseen passage proved slightly tricky, as the options were closely framed and somewhat confusing. Section B featured a well-balanced grammar section that students found manageable. In Section C, the short-answer questions were considered straightforward. However, the long-answer questions required higher-order thinking skills and a deeper understanding of the subject. The writing section (Section D) was regarded as scoring, with relevant and engaging topics. Despite this, students felt that the section was time-consuming.

Overall, students expressed satisfaction with the paper, describing it as fair and well-structured."

Subha Chandra Jha, Deputy Head-Hindi Department, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam- “The Hindi Course-B question paper was of moderate difficulty, strictly based on the prescribed syllabus and question pattern. The question paper emphasised competency, application, and critical thinking rather than rote memorisation.

The comprehension passages in the Reading Section were competency-based, with the inclusion of a Reason-Assertion, which required careful reading and deep understanding. While the Grammar Section was application-based, focusing on students' understanding of grammatical rules, the Writing and Literature Sections were a fine mix of understanding, application, analytical skills and creativity. Overall, the question paper was well-structured, well-balanced, and scoring.”

Rajanee Shrimali, TGT Hindi, Witty International School, Udaipur - ‘’The CBSE Class 10 Hindi examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education was balanced, fair and student-friendly. The paper emphasised comprehension, expression and conceptual clarity rather than rote memorisation.

Questions were clearly framed, well-structured and strictly aligned with the prescribed syllabus. The overall difficulty level was moderate, enabling well-prepared students to approach the paper with confidence. It encouraged analytical thinking, effective communication and meaningful language use, thereby supporting genuine learning and understanding.’’

Shweta Gupta (TGT), JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru - "The Hindi Board Examination paper was overall easy to moderate, well-balanced, and good in standard. The questions were clearly framed and covered the entire syllabus properly. Most sections were scoring, especially the Reading and Literature sections, which students found straightforward and familiar.

The Writing section required proper time management but was manageable.

Grammar was direct and based on textbook concepts. Most students felt confident after attempting the paper. They found it balanced, fair, and in line with the sample papers and previous year question patterns. Overall, it was a satisfying paper for well-prepared students".