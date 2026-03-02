Ajit Pawar's son shares video of VSR Ventures' owner sleeping in aircraft cockpit, seeks DGCA action

Mumbai:

Days after losing his father in a tragic plane crash, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Jay Pawar, has alleged serious safety lapses in flight operations by VSR Ventures. Jay shared a video purportedly showing a man asleep in the main pilot’s seat during a flight, calling the incident “shocking” and demanding immediate action from the DGCA. He urged the aviation regulator to ground all aircraft operated by VSR Ventures and launch a comprehensive investigation into the company’s safety protocols.

He further demanded the arrest of the owner of VSR Ventures, holding the company accountable for the alleged negligence.

Notably, Ajit Pawar was on board a VSR Ventures aircraft when it crashed during landing in Baramati, leading to his death. Jay Pawar has maintained that strict action and a thorough probe are necessary to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“I lost my father… this pain will stay with us for a lifetime. In this video, VSR’s owner Rohit Singh is seen asleep in the main pilot’s seat during the flight. Such negligence while being in the air is unacceptable. This is extremely serious and shocking,” Jai wrote on Instagram.

“I strongly demand that the DGCA take immediate and strict action in this matter. All VSR aircraft should be grounded immediately until a complete investigation is conducted, and Rohit Singh should be arrested at once and face strict legal action. This is a son’s heartfelt plea… for my father and for the safety of every passenger,” he added.

Ajit Pawar plane crash

A small chartered aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar took off from Mumbai at around 8 am. About 45 minutes later, the plane crashed while attempting to land near Baramati airport. Besides Ajit Pawar, four other people were on board and no one survived the accident.

Following Ajit Pawar’s demise, his wife Sunetra Pawar was elected as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Days later, she was also made the chief of NCP.