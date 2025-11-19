CBSE 10th, 12th practical exams 2025 from January 1; subject-wise marking scheme released CBSE 10th, 12th practical exams 2025: CBSE 10th and 12th practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from January 1 to February 14.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 practical exam dates 2025. The practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from January 1 to February 14.

CBSE has also released the marking scheme for all subjects of Class 10 and 12- maximum marks for theory, practical, project work, and internal assessment. As per the CBSE notification, each paper carries a total of 100 marks, which comprises of marks in theory, practical, project and internal assessment.

The candidates can check and download paper-wise marks distribution notification PDF on the official website- cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 10th and 12th subject-wise marks distribution notification PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on paper-wise marks distribution notification PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th paper-wise marks distribution notification PDF will be available for download, save it and take a print out.

The CBSE Class 10 exams will be held in two phases from February 17 to July 15, while Class 12 exam between February 17 and April 9. CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in two shifts- 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

CBSE Class 10 exam schedule 2026

February 17- Maths Standard, Basic

February 18- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Fin Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill For Sciences, Design Thinking and Innovation.

February 20- Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer

February 21- English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)

February 23- French

February 24- Urdu Course- A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu- Telangana

February 25- Science

February 26- Home Science

February 27- Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu

March 2- Hindi

March 3- Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy

March 5- Painting

March 6- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok

March 7- Social Science

March 9- Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Thai.

CBSE 12th exam dates 2026

February 20- Physics

February 21- Business Studies, Administration

February 23- Psychology

February 26- Geography

February 28- Chemistry

March 9- Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

March 12- English core, elective

March 14- Home Science

March 16- Hindi Elective, Core

March 18- Economics

March 20- Marketing

March 23- Political Science

March 27- Biology

March 28- Accountancy

March 30- History

April 4- Sociology.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.