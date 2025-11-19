CBSE 10th, 12th practical exams 2025 from January 1; subject-wise marking scheme released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 practical exam dates 2025. The practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from January 1 to February 14.
CBSE has also released the marking scheme for all subjects of Class 10 and 12- maximum marks for theory, practical, project work, and internal assessment. As per the CBSE notification, each paper carries a total of 100 marks, which comprises of marks in theory, practical, project and internal assessment.
The candidates can check and download paper-wise marks distribution notification PDF on the official website- cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 10th and 12th subject-wise marks distribution notification PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on paper-wise marks distribution notification PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th paper-wise marks distribution notification PDF will be available for download, save it and take a print out.
The CBSE Class 10 exams will be held in two phases from February 17 to July 15, while Class 12 exam between February 17 and April 9. CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in two shifts- 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
CBSE Class 10 exam schedule 2026
- February 17- Maths Standard, Basic
- February 18- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Fin Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill For Sciences, Design Thinking and Innovation.
- February 20- Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer
- February 21- English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)
- February 23- French
- February 24- Urdu Course- A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu- Telangana
- February 25- Science
- February 26- Home Science
- February 27- Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu
- March 2- Hindi
- March 3- Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy
- March 5- Painting
- March 6- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
- March 7- Social Science
- March 9- Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Thai.
CBSE 12th exam dates 2026
- February 20- Physics
- February 21- Business Studies, Administration
- February 23- Psychology
- February 26- Geography
- February 28- Chemistry
- March 9- Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
- March 12- English core, elective
- March 14- Home Science
- March 16- Hindi Elective, Core
- March 18- Economics
- March 20- Marketing
- March 23- Political Science
- March 27- Biology
- March 28- Accountancy
- March 30- History
- April 4- Sociology.
For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.