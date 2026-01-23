CBSE 10th, 12th hall ticket 2026 release date: Know how to download at cbse.gov.in CBSE 10th, 12th hall ticket 2026: The students can check and download CBSE Class 10, 12 hall ticket PDF on the official portal- cbse.gov.in. CBSE 10th and 12th exams will begin from February 17.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 hall ticket 2026 is likely to be released in the last week of February. The CBSE 10th, 12th admit card download link is cbse.gov.in, the students can check and download CBSE Class 10, 12 hall ticket PDF on the official portal- cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 hall ticket PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. CBSE 10th and 12th exams will begin from February 17.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th hall ticket 2026 at cbse.gov.in

The students who will appear for CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 10 and 12th admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on Class 10 and 12 hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CBSE 10th and 12th hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CBSE 10th, 12th hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card 2026 will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, exam date, exam centre address, shift timings, other details.

Meanwhile, CBSE has recently revised exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 exams 2026. CBSE has earlier rescheduled Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 to be held on March 3, 2026 citing administrative reasons. As per CBSE, "the examinations of the subjects for Class 10 and Class 12, which were earlier scheduled on March 3, 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons." The revised date for CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 is March 11, while for Class 12, the rescheduled exam date is April 10.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.