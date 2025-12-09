CAT answer key objection window 2025 opens; know how to raise objections at iimcat.ac.in

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) answer key objection window has been opened, the candidates who wish to raise objections on CAT answer key can do so on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The IIM CAT answer key objection window will remain open till December 10.
How to raise objections on CAT answer key 2025 at iimcat.ac.in
- Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in
- Click on CAT answer key objection window link
- Enter login credentials- user id and password
- Choose questions you wish to raise objections
- Upload answers and supporting documents PDF
- Pay CAT answer key objection window fee
- Click on submit
- Save CAT answer key PDF and take a print out.
How to download CAT answer key 2025
- Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in
- Click on IIM CAT answer key PDF link
- CAT answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save IIM CAT answer key 2025 pdf to be used for further reference
- Take a hard copy out of it.
For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.
