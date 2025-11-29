CAT 2025 tomorrow; reporting time, exam day guidelines CAT 2025 exam day guidelines: CAT is scheduled to be held in three shifts- shift one from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, shift two- 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, shift three- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Check reporting time, exam centre guidelines.

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) will be held on Sunday, November 30. CAT is scheduled to be held in three shifts- shift one from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, shift two- 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, shift three- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The candidates who will appear for CAT 2025 need to carry admit card at the exam centre and should report on time. The candidates who have not downloaded CAT admit card can download it from the IIM CAT portal- iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2025: Reporting time, exam day guidelines

Reporting time: The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the CAT exam to begin at 8:30 am, the candidates should report by 8 am, for the 12:30 pm shift, the candidates should report between 11:30 am to 12 noon, report by 4 pm for the 4:30 pm shift

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Restricted items: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

Dress code: The male candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans. They are advised to wear slippers. The female candidates should wear leggings/trousers and choose simple sandals.

For details on IIM CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Also Read: