How Rs 661 crore of public money was allegedly diverted: CBI conducts search operations across India

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into an alleged Rs 661 crore government fund scam by conducting raids at multiple locations across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi-NCR. The searches were carried out on June 6 as part of an ongoing investigation into the suspected diversion and misuse of public money. According to officials, the case involves the alleged siphoning of government funds through banking channels.

Raids at six locations

CBI teams carried out searches at six premises linked to the case in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Delhi-NCR. The action was aimed at gathering evidence related to the movement and diversion of government funds.

Investigators are examining transactions allegedly routed through IDFC First Bank and AU Finance Bank. The agency believes the funds were transferred through various accounts before being diverted elsewhere.

Several government departments under scanner

The investigation has revealed suspected irregularities involving funds belonging to multiple government departments. According to the agency, the alleged scam affected eight departments of the Haryana government as well as two departments under the Chandigarh administration the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and CREST Chandigarh.

Officials are now scrutinising financial records to determine how the funds were moved and who benefited from the transactions. As part of the operation, CBI also searched the residences of senior public servants from the Haryana cadre. In addition, premises linked to Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd and its director were searched.

The agency suspects that a portion of the alleged proceeds from the crime was transferred to company accounts and later moved into the personal account of the company's director. During the raids, CBI officials recovered several documents, digital devices, property-related records and other materials considered important for the investigation.

The agency believes these materials could provide crucial evidence regarding the alleged diversion of government funds and the involvement of various individuals. Investigators have also found indications that certain public servants may have worked in coordination with bank officials to facilitate account operations, fund transfers and the diversion of money.

The alleged beneficiaries are suspected of receiving undue advantages in return for assisting in the transactions. The agency is examining the roles played by all those involved. The case stems from one investigation transferred from the Haryana Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, along with two cases registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Chandigarh Police.

CBI has already filed its first chargesheet before a special court in Panchkula, naming officials associated with Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd. and Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad.

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