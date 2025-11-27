CAT 2025: Do's and Don'ts at exam centre CAT 2025: CAT will be held on November 30. Check list of restricted items at exam centre.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) is scheduled to be held on November 30. CAT is scheduled to be held in three shifts- shift one from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, shift two- 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, shift three- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The candidates who will appear for CAT 2025 need to carry admit card at the exam centre and should report on time. The candidates who have not downloaded CAT admit card can download it from the IIM CAT portal- iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2025: Do's at exam centre

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Reporting time: The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the CAT exam to begin at 8:30 am, the candidates should report by 8 am, for the 12:30 pm shift, the candidates should report between 11:30 am to 12 noon, report by 4 pm for the 4:30 pm shift.

CAT 2025: Don'ts at exam centre

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

CAT 2025: How to download admit card

CAT admit card 2025 is available for download on the IIM CAT website- iimcat.ac.in. The candidates can check and download CAT hall ticket on the iimcat.ac.in. To download, candidates need to follow these steps-

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on CAT hall ticket 2025 link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

IIM CAT hall ticket 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save IIM CAT admit card PDF and take a print out.

For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

