BSEB 10th result 2026 not today; Bihar Board alerts students on fake notification

Patna:

BSEB 10th result 2026: BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 exam result 2026 will not be announced today, March 28. Bihar Board has alerted students about fake notification going rounds on social media.

The Bihar Board is likely to announce Class 10 result on Monday, March 30. BSEB 10th result websites and direct links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Over 15 lakh (15,12,687) students appeared for BSEB matric exam held between February 17 and 25, 2026.

The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

(Image Source : BSEB) Bihar Board alerts students on fake notification

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link

Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials

BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.