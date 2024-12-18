Britannica Education unveils future of learning in India, discusses role of global exposure for educators

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN/@BRITANNICA EDUCATION INDIA A major highlight of the event was the session on "Redefining Education through a Global Community for Collaborative Learning".

New Delhi: Britannica Education hosted its grand launch event in Delhi on December 7, marking a pivotal moment in India's educational landscape. With the theme "India's Educational Renaissance and Its Global Impact," the event brought together esteemed leaders, educators, and visionaries from across the globe to celebrate the transformative journey of education in India and its increasing influence worldwide.

The event was characterised by insightful discussions, inspiring keynote addresses, and vibrant interactions. It provided a platform for thought leaders to engage with pressing issues facing the education sector, including technology integration, educational policy reforms, and global partnerships.

Inaugural Session: Lighting the Path for Educational Transformation

The event kicked off with a Registration and Networking Tea where guests and delegates had the opportunity to engage in informal discussions. Sunny Lalwani, (Deputy Director of Commercial Operations) at Britannica Education India, welcomed attendees and introduced the vision of Britannica Education in India.

The inaugural session began with the lighting of the lamp by distinguished dignitaries: Joseph Emmanuel (Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE), Sal De Spirito (Global Executive Vice President, Britannica Education), Kulbhushan Sharma (President, NISA), Rajesh Hasija (MD Indraprastha Schools), Dr Anirudh Gupta (Founder and CEO, DCM Group of Schools) and Marcelo Zenon (International Head of Curriculum, Britannica Education).

Keynote Addresses: Bridging Education and Innovation

The keynote address was delivered by Joseph Emmanuel, who highlighted the role of education in national development. He discussed the transformative educational

reforms underway in India and the collaborative efforts needed between policymakers, educators, and the private sector to create a more inclusive and future-ready education system.

Jorge Cauz, CEO of Encyclopaedia Britannica Group, and Sal De Spirito, Global Executive Vice President at Britannica Education, also addressed the audience, emphasising the global shift towards digital learning and how Britannica Education is at the forefront of shaping this transition through innovative solutions.

Panel Discussion: India's Educational Renaissance

A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion on India's Educational Renaissance, moderated by Sapna Sukul, (COO of the Boarding School Association of India). Panelists included prominent educators such as Anshul Pathak (Vice-Chairman, DPSG Society and Selaqui International School), Hamsa Venugopal (MD, New Baldwin Group of Schools), Saurav Sinha (Principal, Mayo College) Rajesh Hassija (Director and Principal, Indraprastha Group of Schools), Ritika Anand (Principal, St. Marks Sr. Sec School), and Skand Bali (Principal, Hyderabad Public School) who discussed the evolving educational landscape of India and how the country's educational reforms are aligned with global trends.

The discussion covered topics such as the impact of technology on learning, fostering inclusivity, and the integration of 21st-century skills.

Round Table Discussions: Exploring Key Issues in Education

The Round Table Discussions provided an interactive platform for thought leaders to dive deeper into critical topics such as:

Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (ASEL)

Leveraging Technology in Education

Developing 21st Century Skills

Harnessing AI in Education

Redefining Education through a Global Community for Collaborative Learning

A major highlight of the event was the session on "Redefining Education through a Global Community for Collaborative Learning," moderated by Nidhi Wadhwa, (Deputy

Director of Strategy and Marketing at Britannica Education). The session included a dynamic panel featuring Aakash Khandelwal (Promoter Chairman, DPS Group), Gautam Rajgarhia (Promoter Chairman, DPS Group), Sanjay Khati (Principal, Mayoor School), Prema Muralidhar (Chief Educational Officer, Chandramari International School), Sreekanth Koganti, (Director, Kennedy and Next Gen Schools) and Sanyogita Sharma (Director, Manavrachna International Schools).

Panelists discussed the role of global exposure for educators, how schools can integrate globally acquired knowledge into local curricula, and the importance of cultural exchange in shaping teaching methodologies.

Honouring G150 Schools: Welcoming a Global Community

In the final segment, Jorge Cauz, Sal De Spirito, and Utkarsh Mishra, (Director Commercial Operations India) honoured the G150 Schools and officially welcomed them

into the Global Community for Collaborative Learning (GCCL). This recognition highlighted the collective efforts of these schools in advancing educational excellence

and their commitment to creating collaborative learning environments on a global scale.

About Britannica Education

Legacy of 256 years transforms the Future of Learning Founded in 1768, Encyclopaedia Britannica Education is one of the most respected sources of knowledge and educational content worldwide. Renowned for its accuracy and depth, Britannica has evolved from print to digital, offering a comprehensive suite of online resources for schools, universities, libraries, and home learning. It supports students and educators with up-to-date, globally trusted information across diverse subjects, promoting critical thinking, digital literacy, and research skills.