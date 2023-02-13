Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV How not to get bogged down by board exam-related stress - This teen has a 'musical' tip

Board exams are as haunting as a ghost for a few students. The fear of exams makes students more vulnerable to stress, anxiety and depression. For the past few years, the cases of depression among students have increased exponentially. According to a report from NCRB, from 2014 to 2020, around 12,582 students committed suicide because of getting failed in the examination. Once, PM Modi during his special session for the Exam Warriors 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' stressed over this alarming situation. Experts suggest many solutions to tackle the fear and exam stress. One of them is Music and a boy named Samanyu has mastered to beat exam stress with the help of Music.

Samanyu- Music Freak

Samanyu a boy of 17 has mastered tackling exam stress with the help of Music. Samanyu is a music freak and learned to play guitar and sing at the age of 8. He is thankful to his family who supported him at every stage to learn music. With family, his teachers also helped him to groom his talent. Initially, he used to perform with his school band. Gradually, music became his passion and he mastered western music at a small age.

He kept his interest alive

Music helped him to beat the stress and anxiety during the exam season. In class 10th board examination he scored 95.8 percent. He kept his interest alive along with his studies and practiced music. Like Samanyu if you are going to appear for the board exam this year, then music can help you to prepare for the test without any obstructions. Experts believe that music helps students a lot to remember and understand lessons.

Praised by eminent personalities

You will be surprised to know, that he has been praised by many eminent personalities like Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman, Usha Uthup and Actor Siddharth Malhotra. Once he performed in front of the then-President Ram Nath Kovind. He balances both studies and music with perfection. Instead of taking stress, he manages his time for exam preparation and music. After the exam preparation, he listens to his favorite songs to not burden himself.

Fan of western music bands

Lover of western music Samanyu is his own lyricist and composer. He is one of the biggest fans of western music bands the Beatles and the Queen. He wishes to meet Paul McCartney, the founder of the Beatles band and aspires to perform at London's Madison Square and New York's Wembley Stadium. He is highly influenced by India's renowned musician Prateek Kuhad. He aims to pursue music at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. The story of Samanyu conveys the message that instead of taking exam stress, prepare well and follow your interest to eliminate negativity from life.

