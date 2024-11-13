Bihar: Over 100 students barred from sitting in intermediate 'sent up' exam held in Siwan, know reason

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Over 100 students barred from sitting in class 12 sent up exam in Siwan

Bihar Board Class 12 exam 2024: More than 100 students were barred from sitting in the intermediate exam on Tuesday due to a controversial directive issued by the college principal in the Siwan district of Bihar. According to the principal's order, students wearing jeans and carrying mobile phones were not allowed to appear in the examination.

Students protested

To express concerns and anger over being excluded from the crucial exam, the students protested at the main gate of the college. The situation gradually de-escalated when police and college officials intervened and spoke to the students to restore order. However, the incident has raised concerns about the college's policies and the implications of suddenly implementing such rules, especially when the academic future of students is at stake.

Notably, this “sent-up” exam is usually a prerequisite for students to pass the final exams, meaning that skipping it could directly impact their academic future.

Intermediate exam date rescheduled for affected students

Now, the board has rescheduled the exam date for the students who were barred from the intermediate sent-up exam. According to the reports, the Intermediate sent-up examination at SS High School cum Inter College, Bhagwanpur Haat, Siwan will be conducted on November 20.

What was the reason for barring students from the intermediate ''sent up'' exam?

According to Principal Lalbabu Kumar, the decision to exclude the students from appearing in the exam was taken on two main factors - attendance and adherence to college rules.

''Students with attendance below 75 per cent were deemed ineligible to sit for the exam, alongside those who wore jeans or brought mobile phones as these items are prohibited on campus,'' Kumar told news agency IANS.

The administration has emphasised that electronic devices and jeans are banned on the college campus to maintain a disciplined atmosphere.

Exam Date announced for affected students

To accommodate affected students, the college has released a new exam date and issued a notice to ensure the clarity on matter.