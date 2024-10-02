Bhubaneswar Polytechnic installs 12-foot 'plastic easter tap' to spread awareness on Gandhi Jayanti

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tap sculpture crafted by Bhubaneswar Polytechnic students

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Bhubaneswar Polytechnic students installed 12-feet tall tap to combat plastic pollution. To convey the message of 'Swachhata Hi Seva" on Gandhi Jayanti Day, students of Government Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar have installed a plastic-eater tap, a 12 feet tall sculpture “Turning Off the Tap” made from 2,000 recycled plastic bottles. The message of the sculpture was 'Stop plastic pollution'.

Municipal Commissioner present during inauguration

This innovative structure, strategically placed at the campus entrance, is not only functional but serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for sustainable practices. The sculpture was inaugurated in the presence of Rajesh Pravakar Patil, Commissioner and other officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

What did Bhubaneswar Polytechnic Principal say?

By repurposing plastic waste, the Govt. Polytechnic aims to educate the community about the importance of reducing plastic consumption and the potential of recycling. During the inauguration of the sculpture, Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, Principal of Government Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar said, “We are excited to take this step forward in our fight against plastic pollution.”

“This initiative not only addresses environmental concerns but also inspires our students and the community to be proactive in creating sustainable solutions,” he added. The plastic-eater tap is a testament to the ingenuity and creativity of students and teachers at Government Polytechnic, who collaborated on this project.