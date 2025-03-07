Bengaluru City University renamed as Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University The Karnataka government has announced that Bengaluru City University will be renamed Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, in honor of the former Prime Minister of India, who passed away on February 26.

The Karnataka government has announced that Bengaluru City University will be renamed Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, in honor of the former Prime Minister of India, who passed away on February 26. This decision was revealed during the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's budget speech on Friday in the Legislative Assembly. The initiative seeks to transform the institution into a model university in the country. As a part of this initiative, Government Arts College and Government RCC College will be merged as a constituent college under the university.

Women colleges to be formed

Apart from this, the state government has announced that 15 women's colleges will be built on vacant Waqf land in 2024-25 to enhance higher education opportunities for minority women. Additionally, 16 more women's colleges will be established in 2025-26.

Egg and Bananas to be included in Mid-day meal of schools

With school authorities stating that giving eggs in midday meals six days a week has improved attendance considerably, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that his government will continue to invest Rs 1,500 crore in the coming year too. Presenting the budget in the Assembly, he said, "Eggs/bananas being given to 53 lakh schoolchildren two days a week to mitigate malnutrition among them has been extended to six days a week with support from the Azim Premji Foundation at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. This programme will be continued in 2025-26. He also said ragi health powder mixed with hot milk, which was distributed to schoolchildren three days a week, will be extended to five days a week with a total cost of Rs 100 crore. While 25 per cent of this project cost will be borne by the state government, the rest will be supported by Shri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust, which will be donating Sai Sure ragi powder mix, added the CM.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his record 16th budget 2025 on March 7, 2025. He has a revenue collection target for 2025-26 at Rs 40,000 crore.