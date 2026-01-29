Are schools in Maharashtra open during three-day state mourning? check what's open, what's closed Maharashtra schools closed today? The school holiday was announced only for January 28, but schools will remain open on January 29 and 30 during the during the state mourning as informed by schools in Mumbai and Pune to students and parents.

The schools in Maharashtra will remain open during the three-day state mourning. The school holiday was announced only for January 28, but schools will remain open on January 29 and 30 during the during the state mourning as informed by schools in Mumbai and Pune to students and parents.

The state government has earlier announced three-day state mourning to honour Ajit Pawar's contributions to the state and its people. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast during the period of State mourning, as mentioned in the government circular. Ajit Pawar funeral LIVE Updates

What's open, closed during three-day state mourning

Schools and colleges will be opened on January 29 and 30 during three-day state mourning.

Mumbai University has postponed examinations dated January 28 due to the sad demise of deputy CM Ajit Pawar. "The Principal of the affiliated colleges in Commerce & Management, Arts & Education the Director, Centre for Distance & Online Education (CDOE) are hereby informed that the today's afternoon examinations dated 28/01/2026 are rescheduled due to the sad demise of Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, Government Of Maharashtra on Wednesday January 28, 2026," the varsity notification mentioned.

There will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning

Essential services such as hospitals, ambulance services, fire, police departments, milk delivery, media office will remain open

Private and multinational companies will remain open

Public transport- railways, buses will be operational

Shops, market and retail stores will remain open during the state mourning.

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be performed with full state honours today. Top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, are expected to attend the ceremony. Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains have been kept at the Vidya Pratishtan ground to allow people to pay their final respects. 66-year-old Pawar died in a chartered plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati yesterday morning.

The tragic incident occurred when he was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the untimely demise of his deputy.

