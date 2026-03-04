AP SSC hall ticket 2026 out at bse.ap.gov.in; steps to download

New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the AP SSC, Class 10 exam hall ticket 2026. The AP SSC hall ticket link is bse.ap.gov.in, the candidates can check and download AP SSC admit card PDF on the official portal - bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC exam is scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 1, 2026.

How to download AP SSC hall ticket at bse.ap.gov.in

The candidates who will appear for AP SSC exam 2026 can check and download hall ticket on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. To download AP SSC, Class 10 admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - bse.ap.gov.in and click on AP SSC Class 10 admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AP SSC hall ticket 2026 will appear on the screen for download. Save AP SSC, 10th admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in

Click on AP SSC 10th hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

AP SSC hall ticket will be available for download

Save AP SSC hall ticket pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

AP SSC hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, subjects, exam centre address, other details.

AP SSC date sheet 2026

First Language - March 16

Second Language - March 18

English - March 20

Mathematics - March 23

Physical Science - March 25

Biological Science - March 28

Social Studies - March 30

First Language Paper 2 (Composite Course) - March 31

OSSC Main Language Paper 1 and Vocational Course - April 1.

For details on AP SSC exam 2026, please visit the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.