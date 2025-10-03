Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate exams 2026 from February 23; check tentative exam schedule BIEAP Intermediate exams 2026: The BIEAP Inter 1st year exam will commence on February 23 and second year exam on February 24. The students can check and download BIEAP 1st year and 2nd year date sheets on the official website- bieap-gov.org.

New Delhi:

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the tentative date sheets for the Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) 2026. The BIEAP Inter 1st year exam will commence on February 23 and second year exam on February 24. The students can check and download BIEAP 1st year and 2nd year date sheets on the official website- bieap-gov.org.

BIEAP Inter 1st year date sheet 2026

February 23- Telugu/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Tamil/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Arabic/ French/ Persian Paper-I February 25- English Paper- I February 27- History Paper- I March 2- Mathematics Paper- I March 5- Biology Paper- I March 7- Economics Paper- I Marc 10- Physics Paper- I March 12- Commerce Paper- I March 14- Civics Paper- I March 17- Chemistry Paper- I March 20- Public Administration Paper- I March 24- Modern Language Paper- I.

BIEAP Inter 2nd year date sheet 2026

February 24- Second language Paper- II

February 26- English Paper-II

February 28- Botany paper-II, History paper- II

March 3- Mathematics, Civics Paper- II

March 6- Zoology paper- II, Economics paper- II

March 9- Maths paper- IIB

March 11- Commerce paper- II, Sociology paper- II, Fine Arts, Music paper- II

March 13- Physics paper- II

March 16- Mathematics- II

March 18- Chemistry paper- II

March 23- Public Administration, Logic Paper- II.

BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year date sheet 2026 is available on the official website- bieap-gov.org. To download BIEAP 1st and 2nd year exam schedule 2026, students need to visit the BIEAP portal- bieap-gov.org and click on date sheet PDF link. BEAP 1st, 2nd year exam schedule 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year date sheet 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on BIEAP inter 1st, 2nd year exams 2026, please visit the official website- bieap-gov.org.