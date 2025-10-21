AIIMS INI CET January registration 2026: Last date to apply at aiimsexams.ac.in today; details here AIIMS INI CET January registration 2026: The candidates who wish to apply for AIIMS INI CET January session can do so on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI-CET is scheduled to be held on November 9.

New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS INI CET January session 2026 registration will be closed today, October 21. The candidates who wish to apply for AIIMS INI CET January session can do so on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI-CET is scheduled to be held on November 9, the admit card will be available for download on the official portal- aiimsexams.ac.in on November 1.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for AIIMS INI CET. To apply, candidates need to visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in and click on AIIMS INI CET January registration link. Enter details in the INI CET application form and pay the application fee. Now click on submit and take a hard copy out of it.

AIIMS INI CET January session registration 2025: Steps to apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

Visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

Navigate the link to 'INI CET January 2025 registration'

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application

Upload documents if any in the set format

Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Take a printout of the INI CET January 2025 application form for future reference.

Documents Required

Valid email ID Valid mobile number Candidate’s passport-sized photograph Candidate’s signature Candidate’s thumb impression.

AIIMS INI CET exam is held twice a year - January and July. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The admit cards for the same will be released on the official website in due course. Candidates have to score the minimum cut-off marks to qualify for the exam.

The candidates belonging to the general category is required to secure at least 50 per cent while the reserved category candidates will have to secure 45 per cent marks. Candidates who qualify for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS), and Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) programs.

For details on AIIMS INI CET, please visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.