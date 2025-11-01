AIIMS INI CET admit card 2026 at aiimsexams.ac.in; How to download AIIMS INI CET admit card 2026: AIIMS INI CET January session exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on November 9. AIIMS INI CET hall ticket link is aiimsexams.ac.in, know how to download.

New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the INI CET January session admit card 2026 on November 1. The AIIMS INI CET January session admit card 2026 link is aiimsexams.ac.in, the candidates can check and download the AIIMS INI CET January session hall ticket on the official portal- aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI CET January session exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on November 9, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to download AIIMS INI CET January session admit card 2026. To download AIIMS INI CET hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in and click on AIIMS INI CET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. AIIMS INI CET January session hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save AIIMS INI CET admit card 2026 PDF and take a print out.

AIIMS INI CET hall ticket 2026: How to download at aiimsexams.ac.in

Visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on AIIMS INI CET admit card 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

AIIMS INI CET admit card 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save AIIMS INI CET January session hall ticket 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIIMS INI CET admit card will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

AIIMS INI CET exam is held twice a year - January and July. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The admit cards for the same will be released on the official website in due course. Candidates have to score the minimum cut-off marks to qualify for the exam.

The candidates belonging to the general category is required to secure at least 50 per cent while the reserved category candidates will have to secure 45 per cent marks. Candidates who qualify for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS), and Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) programs.

For details on AIIMS INI CET 2026, please visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.